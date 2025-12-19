This week saw two shootings in the US that made national and international headlines. The suspected gunman and one of the victims were from Portugal. Also, Australia’s government has vowed to tighten firearms laws, toughen hate-speech measures and curtail immigration in the wake of Sunday’s massacre at a Jewish Hanukkah festival. And, the European Union has agreed to provide Ukraine with a $105 billion interest-free loan to cover vital economic and military needs. Plus, a look at the origins of latkes.

