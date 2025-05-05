Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israel’s security cabinet has approved a new military offensive designed to “capture” Gaza and hold it indefinitely. The plan would relocate many of Gaza’s 2 million residents to the south and shutter hundreds of community kitchens. Also, North Korea confirms that it sent troops to fight in Ukraine, but with tens of thousands of Russians killed in the fighting, a new report finds that Moscow is turning to Pyongyang now to reinforce its workforce. And, the International Cricket Council says it will provide funding for exiled Afghan cricketers. Plus, Microsoft shuts down Skype after more than two decades.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices