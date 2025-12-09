In Iraq, 2025 has been the driest year on record since 1933, with water storage levels dropping dramatically. Politicians blame climate change, but there are also other factors at play. And, even as the US slaps hefty tariffs on Chinese goods, the country's trade surplus is on the rise. Also, after US President Donald Trump shut the door to asylum seekers, many previously hoping for protection in the US have started looking to Mexico, but the country’s asylum system has challenges of its own. Plus, Buenos Aires may have set a new record for the largest-ever gathering of golden retrievers.

