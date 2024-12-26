Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
On the 20th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami that took the lives of more than 220,000 people, we look at why there are so many abandoned houses that were built for survivors in Indonesia. Also, investigations are underway to determine what caused a passenger plane to crash in Kazakhstan. And, the theft of succulents has become a massive illegal trade across the globe. Plus, reconnecting with a family whose neighbor left a pile of gifts for their son before passing away.
