Heathrow, one of the world's largest airports, has shut down after a fire broke out Thursday night at an electric substation, effectively knocking out the airport's power. We hear about the potential causes behind the fire at the substation and how vulnerable airports are to these kinds of incidents. Also, in Sudan, pro-government troops have retaken control of the presidential palace in Khartoum. The palace was previously held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who say the battle is not over yet. This would be a major symbolic victory for the Sudanese military, if the palace takeover is confirmed. Also, the effort to return political pluralism to Poland's federal government. And, the American doughnut shops with roots in Cambodia.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.