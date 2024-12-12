Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
South Korea's president says he'll "fight to the end." But he's facing calls from all sides to resign. And the opposition says it plans to move on a second impeachment measure. We have the latest from the South Korean capital, Seoul. Also, why Syria's new leaders are working to get punishing economic sanctions lifted as soon as possible. And, we meet a man who was trafficked by an organized crime operation in Southeast Asia and forced to work as an internet scammer.
