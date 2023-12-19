In Hong Kong, a high-profile trial will decide the fate of Jimmy Lai. The media mogul is on trial for charges of colluding with foreign forces to endanger Chinese national security, and conspiring with others to put out seditious publications. And, on Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law that allows Texas police to arrest migrants suspected of entering the state illegally. The law, known as SB-4, takes effect in March. Also, there's been renewed efforts at establishing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. A number of countries are working with the two sides to find common ground toward a potential ceasefire and release of hostages. Plus, penguin rescue in South Africa.

