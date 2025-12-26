This special show takes a look back at some important and influential people who passed away in 2025, leaving behind their legacies. They include Pope Francis, Kenyan politician Raila Odinga, the world’s oldest Olympian Ágnes Keleti, the 49th Aga Khan Muslim spiritual leader, photographer Sebastião Salgado and legendary musicians like Lebanon’s Ziad Rahbani, Honduras’ Aurelio Martínez and Ghana’s Daddy Lumba.

