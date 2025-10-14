Truckloads of aid are entering Gaza, but the long-promised surge in deliveries has yet to materialize. Israeli officials say the Rafah border crossing will remain closed until the bodies of all slain hostages are returned. Also, clashes have escalated between Taliban forces and Pakistani troops along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. And, a discussion with an investigative journalist about a financial fraud case linked to Russia. Plus, an effort to clean up the ocean and find a way to repurpose abandoned fishing gear.

