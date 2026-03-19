Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
EU leaders are meeting in Brussels for a two-day summit that's been dominated by the war in the Middle East as tensions between the US and Europe continue to escalate. Also, a look at how US and Israeli ambitions overlap and diverge in the war with Iran. And, the housing market in Venezuela is rebounding following the country’s dramatic political shift. Plus, a look at Iran’s Kharg Island, which, in addition to oil installations, is home to a small population, several cultural sites and wildlife.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices