EU leaders are meeting in Brussels for a two-day summit that's been dominated by the war in the Middle East as tensions between the US and Europe continue to escalate. Also, a look at how US and Israeli ambitions overlap and diverge in the war with Iran. And, the housing market in Venezuela is rebounding following the country’s dramatic political shift. Plus, a look at Iran’s Kharg Island, which, in addition to oil installations, is home to a small population, several cultural sites and wildlife.

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