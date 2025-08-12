Far-right parties are surging in popularity across Europe and environmentalists say their influence could put the EU’s climate agenda in jeopardy. Also, as Russian troops advance deeper into eastern Ukraine just days ahead of a meeting between the US and Russian presidents, one Kyiv resident says her country’s future shouldn’t be decided without Ukrainians at the table. And, donkeys and other animals are crucial as fuel for transport becomes scarce in Gaza, but after months of almost no aid entering the enclave, the animals are suffering, too. Plus, an AI that speaks the language of Latin America.

