Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In Myanmar, the official death toll continues to climb three days after a devastating earthquake, but still reflects only a fraction of the number of deaths estimated by the United States Geological Survey. The challenges are now compounded by the country's civil war, as government forces launch air strikes against resistance fighters near the epicenter of the quake. Also, French far-right politician Marine Le Pen has been convicted of embezzlement, and barred from seeking public office for five years. And, we look at results from the weekend's Figure Skating World Championships.
