Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Thumbnail for "Myanmar military is bombing civilians in quake zone".
March 31, 202548min 15sec23.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Massive earthquake strikes Myanmar and Thailand".
A massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand today, killing dozens of people in both countries.
March 28, 202547min 10sec22.64 MB
Thumbnail for "South Korea battles nation’s largest-ever wildfires".
South Korea is fighting the largest forest fires in the country's history. Emergency crews and volunteers in the dry and windy southeast region are working to put out the flames and help evacuate residents.
March 27, 202548min 35sec23.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Protests in Gaza against war and Hamas".
Hundreds of Palestinians in northern Gaza held spontaneous protests against Hamas and called for an end to the war.
March 26, 202548min 18sec46.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Gangs seize roads into Haiti’s capital".
March 25, 202548min 1sec46.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Millions of Turkish voters take part in symbolic primary for jailed candidate".
A presidential primary organized by the party of jailed Istanbul mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, galvanizes millions of voters across Turkey.
March 24, 202547min 50sec23 MB
Thumbnail for "Heathrow airport shuts down after fire causes blackout".
March 21, 202548min 33sec46.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Duterte's imprisonment kindles hope for justice".
March 20, 202548min 49sec23.44 MB
Thumbnail for "In morning raid, Turkish police arrest prominent Erdoğan rival".
March 19, 202547min 52sec45.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Airstrikes in Gaza signal an end to Hamas-Israel ceasefire".
March 18, 202547min 58sec23.03 MB
Thumbnail for "North Macedonia nightclub fire kills more than 50".
March 17, 202548min 43sec46.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Market volatility sends gold prices skyrocketing".
The price of one ounce of gold has hit a new record: $3,000. This comes as the stock market faces a lot of volatility amid international trade wars and inflation.
March 14, 202548min 34sec23.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Catholics in Argentina pray for pope’s health and a papal visit".
March 13, 202548min 28sec46.56 MB
Thumbnail for "US halts Venezuela’s oil lifeline".
The Trump administration has revoked Chevron's license to pump oil in Venezuela, accusing its president of not making progress on electoral reforms. In response, Venezuela said it will stop receiving deportees from the US.
March 12, 202548min 3sec23.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire with Russia after talks in Saudi Arabia".
Following eight hours of negotiations in Saudi Arabia today, the US and Ukraine say that Kyiv will accept a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, if Moscow also agrees. Washington also pledged to lift a freeze on intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine.
March 11, 202548min 23sec46.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Violence erupts in Syria’s coastal region".
Approximately a thousand people are estimated to have been killed in Syria's coastal region after violence that followed an attack on government forces last week. Since then, members of Syria's Alawite community have been attacked and killed.
March 10, 202548min 23sec23.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Russian reaction to Trump-Ukraine policy".
March 7, 202549min 10sec47.23 MB
Thumbnail for "The changing dynamic between Russia and Syria".
March 6, 202550min 16sec24.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Long-cherished US-Canada friendship under pressure".
March 5, 202548min 40sec46.75 MB
Thumbnail for "China's reaction to US tariffs".
March 4, 202547min 55sec23.01 MB
Thumbnail for "Ukrainians supportive of Zelenskyy following White House clash".
March 3, 202548min 17sec46.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Oval Office meeting between US and Ukraine cut short after heated argument".
President Donald Trump met today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, who was set sign a deal allowing the US access to rare earth metals in exchange for military support. But the cordial conversation soon devolved into a shouting match.
February 28, 202548min 17sec23.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal remains uncertain".
Although Israeli leaders say they’re sending a negotiating team to Cairo, Egypt, both Israel and Hamas are wary about the second phase of a ceasefire deal. The first phase of the fragile truce is set to expire on Saturday.
February 27, 202547min 58sec46.07 MB
Thumbnail for "US and Ukraine secure mineral deal".
The US and Ukraine are planning to work together to develop Ukraine's mineral, oil and gas resources.
February 26, 202548min 13sec23.14 MB
Thumbnail for "US sides with Russia in historic UNGA vote on Ukraine".
With a new administration at the helm, the US voted yesterday against a UNGA resolution blaming Russia for the war in Ukraine.
February 25, 202549min 3sec47.12 MB
Thumbnail for "Global leaders gather in Ukraine to show support on third anniversary of invasion".
Leaders from around the world are visiting Kyiv to mark three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
February 24, 202548min 26sec23.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in the US slashed".
February 21, 202549min 20sec47.39 MB
Thumbnail for "The remains of 4 hostages are returned to Israel in latest ceasefire trade".
February 20, 202548min 47sec23.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Brazil's Bolsonaro charged in alleged coup plot".
February 19, 202549min 9sec47.21 MB
Thumbnail for "US and Russia pursue peace talks in Riyadh without Ukraine at the table".
February 18, 202548min 19sec23.19 MB

Myanmar military is bombing civilians in quake zone

March 31, 202548min 15sec

In Myanmar, the official death toll continues to climb three days after a devastating earthquake, but still reflects only a fraction of the number of deaths estimated by the United States Geological Survey. The challenges are now compounded by the country's civil war, as government forces launch air strikes against resistance fighters near the epicenter of the quake. Also, French far-right politician Marine Le Pen has been convicted of embezzlement, and barred from seeking public office for five years. And, we look at results from the weekend's Figure Skating World Championships.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

Myanmar military is bombing civilians in quake zone
