What began as a US-Israeli campaign against Iran within the Middle East is spreading far beyond the region. It now includes Iranian drones striking an airport in Azerbaijan, NATO forces shooting down a missile headed toward Turkish airspace and a US submarine sinking an Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean. Also, a look at a new initiative that aims to cut food waste in South Korea. And, National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek helps us understand how melting permafrost is contributing to dangerous landslides. Plus, some soothing sounds from renowned Welsh harpist Catrín Finch.

