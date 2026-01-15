As bitter cold descends on Ukraine, so has a fresh barrage of Russian drone and missile strikes. Recent attacks on transformer substations and power plants have plunged Kyiv into its worst wartime heating and power outage. Also, as opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado meets US President Donald Trump in Washington, Venezuelans are watching with a mix of hope and unease. And, The World speaks with some Iranians about the ongoing protests in the country. Plus, a team of engineers tries to flip Kenya’s automotive economy on its head with the first-ever Kenyan-made electric vehicle.

