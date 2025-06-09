Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Since early June, Iranian truck drivers have been protesting for better pay and benefits. The action has seen drivers park their vehicles and refuse cargo deliveries in multiple provinces, disrupting transportation and supply chains. Labor activists in Iran say the strike reflects deepening economic frustration among workers already strained by inflation and sanctions. Also, the future of the global diamond trade as prices and demand drop. And, the world's smallest violin, thanks to nanotechnology.