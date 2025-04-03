Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Sweeping new tariffs on imports to the US amount to a tectonic shift in trade policy, one that critics say undermines norms around globalization that delivered prosperity to the US and its trading partners. Also, Hungary has begun proceedings to leave the International Criminal Court. And, a huge chunk of ice broke off of Antarctica, revealing a thriving ecosystem in the waters underneath.
