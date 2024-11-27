Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In the first day of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, we'll hear how people in Lebanon are feeling, as well as what analysts are seeing from military and diplomatic standpoints. Also, what's at stake for the Philippines in the wake of the vice president's public threat to assassinate the country's president? And, how mariachi singer Deyra Barrera ended up on the Kendrick Lamar album that just dropped.
