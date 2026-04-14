For the first time in more than 30 years, delegations from Israel and Lebanon are meeting for direct talks in Washington, DC. Also, a new documentary by PBS’s FRONTLINE looks at a deportation deal between the presidents of the US and El Salvador. And, Pope Leo XIV, who is in Algeria as part of his Africa tour, has condemned those who wage war and brushed off criticism from US President Donald Trump. Plus, the induction of Fela Kuti and Sade Adu to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame marks the first time Nigerians have been honored by the Hall’s voters.

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