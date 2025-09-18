US President Donald Trump wrapped up his historic state visit to the United Kingdom today. He and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters that they discussed major international crises, but the two leaders did not present any new solutions for Gaza, Ukraine or global migration. Also, the Trump administration’s policies are driving away international students from the US. And, Israel’s strike on Hamas’ political leadership in Qatar last week has raised alarms in Gulf capitals, with the countries questioning US protection guarantees. Plus, a look at what happens when cellphones are banned from classrooms.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.