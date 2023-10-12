Egypt is worried that the war between Hamas and Israel could spill over into its territory. The only border crossing between Gaza and Egypt came under Israeli attack this week, prompting Egyptian officials to close it. And, Israel's response to the deadly attack by Hamas over the weekend is already underway. But as hundreds of thousands of Israeli troops gather on the border of the Gaza Strip, they're facing a new challenge as more than a hundred Israeli hostages are being held inside Gaza by Hamas. And, Argentinians are headed to the polls on Oct. 22 while the country grapples with a triple-digit inflation rate. The frontrunner candidate for president, Javier Milei, is a radical libertarian with a plan to dissolve Argentina's Central Bank and adopt the US dollar as legal tender. Plus, this Venezuelan opposition leader on upcoming elections.