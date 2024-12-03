Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a surprise televised announcement overnight imposing martial law, saying "North Korean forces" needed to be eradicated. Lawmakers quickly acted to cancel the emergency declaration, but the bitter political divide in the country remains unresolved. Also, a coalition of rebel forces in Syria is continuing its advance after capturing Aleppo, making its way through towns and villages toward the central city of Hama. And, a court in Vietnam upholds the death penalty for property tycoon Truong My Lan following her April conviction for embezzlement and bribery amounting to $12.5 billion. Plus, an aging population across Japan is redefining what it means to work.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
We’re thankful for listeners like you who power our newsroom! Donate today to keep The World fully powered all year long.