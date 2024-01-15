Volcanic eruptions are not unusual in Iceland, but they rarely require residents to evacuate their homes. One resident from the village of Grindavik talks about what it’s like to watch lava engulf her town and set homes ablaze. Also, like many cities in the US, Dakar, Senegal, has a street named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Most residents there don't know the street name, but they do know about the man behind it. And, the art of hacking has become stealthier and smarter over the years. Chinese hackers are particularly capable of hiding their code used to infiltrate systems around the world. The "Click Here" podcast reports on how they're able to do this. Plus, Sunday marked 100 days of fighting in Gaza between Israel and Hamas since Oct. 7. The war continues unabated with little pressure on either side to end the fighting. We discuss the likelihood of a ceasefire and what the next period will bring in Gaza.

