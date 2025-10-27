Hurricane Melissa intensifies into a Category 5 hurricane as it heads towards Jamaica. We look at how, in the age of climate change, storms are becoming wetter, stronger, slower and more destructive. Also, US President Donald Trump is on a weeklong trip to East Asia. And, Ireland elects left-leaning lawmaker Catherine Connolly as its new president, known for her outspoken views on the war in Gaza, NATO and Irish unification. Plus, a small abandoned village in Greenland is seeing a revival.

