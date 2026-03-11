After being pummeled for 12 days by airstrikes, Iran has stepped up its asymmetric naval warfare by reportedly planting an initial tranche of naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Also, a look at how Turkey is reacting to the war in neighboring Iran. And, how the Hmong community in Minnesota’s Twin Cities has felt betrayed by the US government amid ICE raids. Plus, as AI rapidly changes math, mathematicians are trying to define how they’ll fit into future equations.

