The Egyptian government is working to broker a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Also, young people in Britain have been drifting away from organized religion. But one group that's not part of that trend is Muslims. In Part 4 of our weeklong series about youth and faith in the United Kingdom, we'll visit one part of east London where young Muslims make up a huge portion of the community. Plus, Thailand just changed the legal definition of marriage, which will allow same-sex couples there to officially tie the knot. This change has been many years in the making. And, a federal judge in Australia just slapped Airbnb with a $20 million fine for tricking customers into paying higher prices.