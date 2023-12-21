Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Egypt works to broker ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

December 21, 202347min 18sec

The Egyptian government is working to broker a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Also, young people in Britain have been drifting away from organized religion. But one group that's not part of that trend is Muslims. In Part 4 of our weeklong series about youth and faith in the United Kingdom, we'll visit one part of east London where young Muslims make up a huge portion of the community. Plus, Thailand just changed the legal definition of marriage, which will allow same-sex couples there to officially tie the knot. This change has been many years in the making. And, a federal judge in Australia just slapped Airbnb with a $20 million fine for tricking customers into paying higher prices. 