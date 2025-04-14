Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
This past weekend, Iran and the US held their first round of talks about Iran's nuclear program. Both sides described the talks as "positive" and "constructive." The two delegations will convene in Rome for a second round of talks later this week. Also, Tijuana's uphill battle to keep its waterways and beaches free of sewage and pollution. And, the existential threat faced by two of France's most beloved cheeses.
