The US Coast Guard pursued a third vessel off Venezuela’s coast this weekend. The US oil blockade on Venezuela is also sending shockwaves through Cuba. Also, President Donald Trump has appointed a US envoy for Greenland, a Danish territory that he believes the US should own. And, an NGO in France exposes holiday food scams just in time for Christmas. Plus, David Munyua becomes the first darts player from Kenya to make it to the World Championships.

