Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
WPLN’s Rose Gilbert takes listeners on a journey — from Nashville all the way to northern Iraq and back again — to tell the story of one Kurdish family and its generations-long fight to exist.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices