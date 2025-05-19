Displaced Syrians are returning to their homes following years of civil war. One photographer, Alaa Hassan, who was 25 years old when the uprisings against former President Bashar al-Assad began, hopes to now document the loss and rebirth of his country. Also, US President Donald Trump holds separate phone calls with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia as fighting continues. And, hunger and starvation are on the rise in Gaza as Israel's government approves a plan to distribute limited aid and lift its blockade of the territory, while the Israeli military conducts a new offensive with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying the goal is to control the Gaza Strip. Plus, a look at the "like" button that was introduced to internet users 20 years ago.

