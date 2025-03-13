Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Many Catholics in Argentina are praying for Pope Francis’ recovery — and hoping that he will finally come back his home country on a papal visit. Also, Bangladesh's interim government tries to retrieve money laundered by members of the previous government. And, a new UN report details sexual and gender-based violence by Israeli forces against Palestinians. Plus, Donatella Versace steps down after nearly 30 years at the helm of the luxury fashion house started by her brother.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices