The war in Ukraine continues to rage as the world's attention lies elsewhere in the Middle East. Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has escalated significantly in and around the town of Avdiivka since Oct. 10. And, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to touch down in DC on Thursday. He wants the US to ease restrictions on technology exports to China and reduce support for Taiwan, while the US is seeking Chinese cooperation in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Also, many women saw no future for themselves in Afghanistan when the Taliban took over. So, when offered a chance to leave, many took it. For some, their temporary status in the US is a constant shadow. Plus, how this Cambodian American singer found her voice.