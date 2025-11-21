This year's COP30 summit in Brazil has highlighted food, forests and land as key topics. One sector that spreads across all of these is agriculture, and it’s responsible for about one-third of global carbon emissions. Also, China is rapidly expanding its nuclear forces just as the only major nuclear agreement, between the US and Russia, is set to expire next year. And, a conversation with former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin who was the youngest elected world leader when she was in office. Plus, a new initiative that guides Asian American teens and young adults help each other cope with stress.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.