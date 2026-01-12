Protests in Iran have turned deadly, with hundreds feared shot and killed. The government has shut all communications with the outside world, making it difficult to get accurate information from the ground. But a few have been able to get through, using Starlink, a satellite internet network, including one doctor living in New York. Also, Malaysia and Indonesia have blocked Grok, the AI chatbot feature on the social media platform X, citing concerns that the chatbot is being used to produce sexually explicit images. And, an inside look at the Venezuelan capital as uncertainty over the country’s future continues. Plus, we take a listen to a single from Dhruv’s debut album, a singer with roots in India and an upbringing in Singapore.

