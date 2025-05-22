Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Germany is deploying 5,000 troops to Lithuania, marking the first such permanent deployment to another country since the end of World War II. Also, immigration lawyers are sounding alarms over what they say is an escalating immigration crackdown along the northern US border in Maine. And, Iran and Russia ratify a new agreement to strengthen economic ties, with more cooperation in banking and arms trade. Plus, an 11-year-old boy in the UK teaches himself to master the piano in only six months.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices