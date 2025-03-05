Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Cooperation, respect and strategic interdependence have long characterized the US-Canada relationship. Now, in a matter of weeks, that mutual friendliness has been jeopardized by a trade war and increasing threats from President Donald Trump about annexing Canada. Also, in Turkey, the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, has announced a ceasefire. What the ceasefire means for security in the region. Also, Bhutan is leaning on bitcoin mining to power a much-needed economic recovery. And, astronomers are sounding the alarm about the impact of a planned renewable energy plant in Chile's Atacama desert. The area is home to some of the most-advanced observatories on Earth because of the unmatched darkness of the night sky.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices