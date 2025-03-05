Cooperation, respect and strategic interdependence have long characterized the US-Canada relationship. Now, in a matter of weeks, that mutual friendliness has been jeopardized by a trade war and increasing threats from President Donald Trump about annexing Canada. Also, in Turkey, the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, has announced a ceasefire. What the ceasefire means for security in the region. Also, Bhutan is leaning on bitcoin mining to power a much-needed economic recovery. And, astronomers are sounding the alarm about the impact of a planned renewable energy plant in Chile's Atacama desert. The area is home to some of the most-advanced observatories on Earth because of the unmatched darkness of the night sky.

