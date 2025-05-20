Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Police in El Salvador have arrested Ruth López, a prominent human rights defender who headed the anti-corruption unit at the rights group Cristosal. Also, Ontario approves billions of dollars for four small modular nuclear reactors, making Canada the first G7 country to implement them for civilian use. And, the World Health Organization approves an agreement to prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics. Plus, sonideros are gaining widespread popularity and becoming a symbol of cultural pride in Mexico City.
