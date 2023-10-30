The offensive Israel launched in Gaza over the past few days is unfolding very differently than many expected, according to Shashank Yoshi, a defense editor at The Economist. Israel seems to have begun an incremental, gradual invasion that is likely to be sustained — and catastrophic — for the civilians who remain in northern Gaza. And, hundreds of angry men broke past barricades and entered the airport in Dagestan, a Muslim-majority republic in southern Russia. They were searching for Israelis and Jewish people arriving from Tel Aviv, but found none. Also, in Latvia, an organization called the Children’s Hospital Foundation has been hosting groups of Ukrainian children and their families for 10 days of fun, therapy and respite away from the war. Plus, Aga Khan Master Musicians offer zigzagging musical journeys on their new album.



