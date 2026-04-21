The war in Lebanon has displaced roughly 1 million people from the south of the country. Despite a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, and although some have returned to what’s left of their homes, others say they have no choice but to stay in Beirut. Also, Japan has rolled back restrictions on its sale of weapons abroad, reinterpreting its pacifist post-World War II constitution. And, a new wave of investors is eyeing Venezuela, drawn by the promise of massive natural resources, cheap assets and a potential economic rebound after years of crisis. Plus, a look at the issues of funding, gender and access in the Brazilian film industry.

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