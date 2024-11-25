Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Officials at the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, penned a new climate finance deal this weekend, with richer countries agreeing to pay $300 billion per year to help countries in the Global South cope with climate change. Also, Israel's ambassador to the US says that a ceasefire with Hezbollah could be implemented "within days." And, Nicaragua’s legislature appears set to approve a constitutional amendment that would elevate the wife of the country’s leader to a new role as “co-president.” Plus, legendary Lebanese singer Fairuz, who remains wildly popular in Lebanon and the broader Middle East, turned 90 late last week.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
We are able to bring you human-centered journalism because listeners like you support our independent newsroom. Keep The World going strong and donate today!