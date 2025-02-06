Advancing the human rights of LGBTQ people around the world was part of the Biden administration's policy agenda. The point person for that effort was Jessica Stern, a US special envoy. She left the job with the changing of the guard at the White House, and President Donald Trump is not expected to fill the position. On Thursday, in her first interview since stepping down, Stern reflects on her time advancing LGBTQ rights on the global stage. Also, it's been the warmest winter that anyone can remember in Russia. That might sound nice, but for many Russian communities, melting ice and thawing temperatures have caused real problems. And, Japan experiences more earthquakes than any country. So, how has its nationwide transit system remained so remarkably safe?

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.