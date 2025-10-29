Today in Jamaica, people are picking up the pieces after the strongest storm seen on Earth — and the strongest hurricane in Jamaica's history — thrashed the island. Also, an attack by Israeli forces inside Gaza leaves at least a hundred Palestinians dead. And, Lithuania closes its border with Belarus for a month. Also, the Netherlands uses “harm reduction” instead of jail time to address its drug crisis. Plus, a new exhibit looks at creatures deep beneath the ocean’s surface.

