Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Today in Jamaica, people are picking up the pieces after the strongest storm seen on Earth — and the strongest hurricane in Jamaica's history — thrashed the island. Also, an attack by Israeli forces inside Gaza leaves at least a hundred Palestinians dead. And, Lithuania closes its border with Belarus for a month. Also, the Netherlands uses “harm reduction” instead of jail time to address its drug crisis. Plus, a new exhibit looks at creatures deep beneath the ocean’s surface.
Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.