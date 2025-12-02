Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was convicted last year in a New York courtroom of flooding the US with tons of cocaine. This week, US President Donald Trump has pardoned him and he’s walked out of prison a free man. Also, taking lessons from Shenzhen, China, a megacity that has largely sidestepped the air pollution, overcrowding and failing infrastructure that often accompany rapid expansion. And, leaders of Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are slated to travel to Washington this week to sign a peace deal overseen by Trump. Plus, a photographer-couple documents people around the world who have been forced to leave their homes because of climate change.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices