Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Qatar has brokered talks between the government of Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group, which is backed by Rwanda, to agree to common terms for a dialogue that includes a ceasefire. Also, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum bans foreign political ads on Mexican TV after a wave of anti-immigration spots sponsored by the Trump administration airs nationwide. And, as Spain's Catalonia region celebrates Sant Jordi, or Saint George's Day, there’s been controversy this year over one writer who lives in Catalonia but only writes in Spanish. Plus, new research shows that the venom of some rattlesnakes has evolved to be simpler and better tailored to their prey.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices