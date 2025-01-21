Israel's military is conducting raids in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. Israel is seeking to flush out armed Palestinian factions in the area. This comes as some 90 Palestinians prisoners were released from Israeli prisons following a ceasefire deal in Gaza with Hamas. Also, Denmark has announced plans to rethink a parenting competency test that has earned heavy criticism for using Danish cultural norms to measure fitness in Greenland's Inuit communities. Human rights groups have long expressed concerns that bias baked into the test can lead to children being unjustly removed from Indigenous families. Also, what it would mean globally, for the US to withdraw from the World Health Organization — and what that process would actually look like. And, the US Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that the CBP One app would no longer be used to admit migrants. We hear from people who'd been relying on the app to get into the US legally.

