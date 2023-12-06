This week, the US announced it was imposing visa travel restrictions on Israeli settlers involved in violence in the occupied West Bank. It's considered a rare punishment of Israelis by the US but comes as settler violence is on the rise. And, most of the Thai farm workers abducted by Hamas have returned home, with nine remaining in captivity. The 23 freed workers are now filtering back to their towns and villages in Thailand's rural upcountry. Also, in Washington, Congress is at a standstill over funding for Ukraine. The Biden administration has been pushing to pass a supplemental funding bill that would include roughly $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. But Republicans have signaled that they will block the funding. Plus, a Spanish theater is fined for barring snacks from outside.

Our listener-funded newsroom can’t run without your support. Will you give today to keep our newsroom running strong and help us earn a $67,000 match?