Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The US is planning to scale down its military presence in Syria from eight bases to one. We also take a look back at survivors of chemical attacks conducted by Assad regime forces during the Syrian civil war. And, exit polls show center-left Lee Jae-Myung winning the snap election in South Korea by a wide margin. Also, as officials in the US suspend visa interviews for all international students looking to study in the country, those from Latin America may be looking at other options. Plus, Japanese American musician Tina Johnson, known as Shima, is shifting from being in a J-Pop band in Tokyo to becoming an electronic solo artist.
