Three men arrested last month in Spain have been accused of plotting an imminent terrorist attack and of belonging to a neo-Nazi terrorist organization known as The Base, which started in the US and seeks societal collapse through violence and establishing white-dominated ethnostates. Also, Quebec's provincial government has introduced a bill that aims to expand it's authority to restrict religious expression in public. And, a look at Venezuela's collapsing oil industry. Plus, a project that brought hundreds of people together from dozens of countries to work on a single dress.