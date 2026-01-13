Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

24hr 36min
Thumbnail for "Protests continue in Iran as nation remains under communications blackout".
Iranian state TV has aired new footage showing piles of black body bags it says hold demonstrators killed during protests. Some footage of the protests has come out even as a communications blackout in the country continues.
January 13, 202649min 44sec47.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Protests escalate in Iran with little information getting in or out".
Protests in Iran have turned deadly, with hundreds feared shot and killed. The government has shut all communications with the outside world, making it difficult to get accurate information from the ground. But a few have been able to get through, using Starlink, a satellite internet network, including one doctor living in New York.
January 12, 202649min 52sec47.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Europe on edge amid US strikes in Venezuela and Greenland threats".
EU leaders are responding cautiously, with some notable exceptions, following US strikes on Venezuela and threats to take over Greenland.
January 9, 202649min 23sec47.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Who is Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's new interim president?".
We take a look at the life and politics of Delcy Rodríguez, who spent years as part of deposed President Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle, and is now Venezuela’s de-facto leader.
January 8, 202650min 8sec48.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Greenlanders react to US threats to take over their territory".
The White House has renewed its rhetoric on acquiring Greenland. We hear how the news is being received by people who live there.
January 7, 202649min 49sec47.85 MB
Thumbnail for "Crackdowns in Venezuela amid power transition".
Militias are patrolling the streets of Venezuela and independent journalists have been detained. It’s all part of a crackdown signaling the country’s authoritarian leaders are not relinquishing power, despite the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.
January 6, 202649min 31sec47.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Venezuelans brace for an uncertain future after Maduro's removal".
Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is now in US custody, facing drug-related charges — but inside Venezuela, the fallout is just beginning. In Caracas, residents describe fear, brief celebration and a return to caution as power shifts.
January 5, 202648min 27sec46.54 MB
Thumbnail for "A special look at China".
In this holiday special, The World takes you to China.
January 2, 202650min 2sec48.06 MB
Thumbnail for "A New Year’s special celebrating The World’s 30th anniversary".
It’s been an adventurous three decades for The World and we’re glad to have you with us as we celebrate this anniversary. In this special New Year’s show, we highlight some of our reporting over the years.
January 1, 202650min 29sec48.49 MB
Thumbnail for "A special show looking back at 2025".
As we wrap up the year, The World takes a look back at some of our favorite stories from 2025.
December 31, 202550min 45sec48.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Iranians grapple with a weakening currency".
Fueled by a cost-of-living crisis and a weakening currency, Iranians are taking to the streets. While the government says it's offering dialogue, the demonstrations follow a year of growing challenges for the regime and everyday people in the country.
December 30, 202550min 8sec48.14 MB
Thumbnail for "US conducts airstrikes in northwestern Nigeria".
The US fired Tomahawk missiles into Nigeria's Sokoto State late last week, claiming to target members of ISIS targeting Christians in the country, but the region hit by the strikes — and facing the brunt of ISIS attacks — is majority Muslim.
December 29, 202550min 31sec48.51 MB
Thumbnail for "2025: In Memoriam".
This special show takes a look back at some important and influential people who passed away in 2025, leaving behind their legacies.
December 26, 202532min 22sec31.09 MB
Thumbnail for "A special holiday show all about Greenland".
In this holiday special, The World visits Greenland.
December 25, 202549min 50sec47.84 MB
Thumbnail for "A holiday special full of laughs".
In this comedy special, The World takes you around the globe where artists find humor in unconventional places.
December 24, 202549min 58sec47.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Finding the joy of Christmas amid the war in Ukraine".
In Ukraine, the Christmas season is being observed even amid war. We hear one story from a Christian ministry leader and Kyiv resident.
December 23, 202549min 4sec47.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Cubans brace for fuel shortages as US tightens oil blockade on Venezuela".
The US Coast Guard pursued a third vessel off Venezuela’s coast this weekend. The US oil blockade on Venezuela is also sending shockwaves through Cuba.
December 22, 202549min 34sec47.58 MB
Thumbnail for "People in Portugal react to citizens' connections to US shootings".
This week saw two shootings in the US that made national and international headlines. The suspected gunman and one of the victims were from Portugal.
December 19, 202549min 36sec47.63 MB
Thumbnail for "EU summit seen as critical for Ukraine’s war effort".
European leaders are locked in talks in Brussels over how the EU will fund future support for Ukraine.
December 18, 202548min 16sec46.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Relations between the US and European Union remain tense".
EU-US relations remain tense after Washington’s new national security strategy slammed the European Union’s migration policies, warning that the bloc risks “civilizational erasure.”
December 17, 202549min 7sec47.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Service member deaths raise questions about future of US presence in Syria".
The killing of two US service members in an attack in Syria over the weekend has raised questions about the future of American forces in the country.
December 16, 202549min 18sec47.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Australia mourns Hanukkah celebration shooting".
Australia's Jewish community is reeling from a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.
December 15, 202550min48.05 MB
Thumbnail for "US sanctions Colombians hiring out mercenaries to Sudan".
This week, the Trump Administration announced sanctions against Colombians involved in hiring out mercenaries to the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group fueling Sudan's civil war.
December 12, 202549min 33sec47.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Police in Spain take down white supremacist terror cell".
Three men arrested last month in Spain have been accused of plotting an imminent terrorist attack and of belonging to a neo-Nazi terrorist organization known as The Base, which started in the US and seeks societal collapse through violence and establishing white-dominated ethnostates.
December 11, 202549min 59sec48.02 MB
Thumbnail for "The implications of sperm donors carrying cancer-causing genes".
A sperm donor whose genetic material was used to conceive nearly 200 children in at least 14 European countries has discovered he carries a mutation that increases the risk of cancer.
December 10, 202549min 17sec47.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Iraq sees worst drought in nearly a century".
In Iraq, 2025 has been the driest year on record since 1933, with water storage levels dropping dramatically. Politicians blame climate change, but there are also other factors at play.
December 9, 202550min 35sec48.59 MB
Thumbnail for "Syrians look back on one year since the fall of Bashar al-Assad".
Today marks one year since the regime of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in Syria.
December 8, 202548min 58sec47.04 MB
Thumbnail for "In China, the future of transportation is here".
From electric cars to self-driving sanitation vehicles, the future of transportation is already here — and China is leading the way.
December 5, 202549min 21sec47.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Shenzhen, China, becomes electric car capital of the world".
China produces nearly three-quarters of the world’s electric cars, and no city embodies that dominance more than Shenzhen, home to industry giant BYD. Once known as “The World’s Factory,” the city has transformed into a global hub of clean transportation and high-tech innovation.
December 4, 202552min 46sec50.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Multi-lateral military force for Gaza takes shape just outside the enclave".
At a large warehouse in the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat, dozens of US officials and soldiers — along with counterparts from other nations — are daily mapping out the day-after plan for Gaza.
December 3, 202550min 6sec177.09 MB

Protests continue in Iran as nation remains under communications blackout

Thumbnail for "Protests continue in Iran as nation remains under communications blackout".
January 13, 202649min 44sec

Iranian state TV has aired new footage showing piles of black body bags it says hold demonstrators killed during protests. Some footage of the protests has come out even as a communications blackout in the country continues. Also, since Venezuela’s announcement last week that the government would release a "significant number" of political prisoners, only 16 people have actually been freed. And, we bring an update from Gaza, where Palestinians are struggling to stay warm and dry as fierce winter storms topple damaged buildings and destroy flimsy plastic shelters amid new Israeli restrictions on aid groups. Plus, from Barcelona to Paris and beyond a handful of shops are keeping the tradition of viewing VHS tapes alive.

