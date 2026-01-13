Iranian state TV has aired new footage showing piles of black body bags it says hold demonstrators killed during protests. Some footage of the protests has come out even as a communications blackout in the country continues. Also, since Venezuela’s announcement last week that the government would release a "significant number" of political prisoners, only 16 people have actually been freed. And, we bring an update from Gaza, where Palestinians are struggling to stay warm and dry as fierce winter storms topple damaged buildings and destroy flimsy plastic shelters amid new Israeli restrictions on aid groups. Plus, from Barcelona to Paris and beyond a handful of shops are keeping the tradition of viewing VHS tapes alive.

