Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is facing a landmark trial in absentia over alleged crimes against humanity. The charges are linked to the 2024 student protests that toppled her government. Also, a new report looks at health impacts throughout the life cycle of plastic ahead of a global meeting to negotiate the final steps of an international plastics treaty. And, wholesalers in Istanbul, Turkey, give surplus fabric a second life. Plus, New Zealand recognizes the world’s oldest alpaca in captivity.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.