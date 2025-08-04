Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is facing a landmark trial in absentia over alleged crimes against humanity. The charges are linked to the 2024 student protests that toppled her government. Also, a new report looks at health impacts throughout the life cycle of plastic ahead of a global meeting to negotiate the final steps of an international plastics treaty. And, wholesalers in Istanbul, Turkey, give surplus fabric a second life. Plus, New Zealand recognizes the world’s oldest alpaca in captivity.
