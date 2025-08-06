Today marks 80 years since the first use of a nuclear weapon during wartime — the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. Also, political parties in Israel who represent the Ultra-Orthodox, known as Haredim, are incensed over legislation forcing them to join the army, something they’ve thus far been exempt from. And, a lack of rain and soaring temperatures have stressed Tehran’s infrastructure to the breaking point as a drought and heat wave intensify in Iran. Plus, Italy hopes to build the longest suspension bridge in the world.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.