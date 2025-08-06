Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Today marks 80 years since the first use of a nuclear weapon during wartime — the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. Also, political parties in Israel who represent the Ultra-Orthodox, known as Haredim, are incensed over legislation forcing them to join the army, something they’ve thus far been exempt from. And, a lack of rain and soaring temperatures have stressed Tehran’s infrastructure to the breaking point as a drought and heat wave intensify in Iran. Plus, Italy hopes to build the longest suspension bridge in the world.
